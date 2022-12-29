  • The governments of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have announced their decision to restore the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees.
  • The Central government is not in favour of such a shift, especially since the new pension scheme (NPS) was introduced by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. It claims that restoring the OPS is vote bank politics, and will precipitate a fiscal crisis.
  • Under the OPS, members were eligible for a pension on retirement equal to half of the last drawn pay (the “defined benefit”) along with a dearness allowance linked to inflation.
  • The Centre chose to withdraw the OPS in 2004. To divert attention from the fact that neoliberalism and the weakening of fiscal federalism were responsible for the crisis that led to this withdrawal, it defended the NPS as being a win-win solution.
  • Under the NPS, employees have to contribute 10 per cent of their pay (the “defined contribution”) to a fund, with the employer matching the contribution of up to 14 per cent of the salary. The accumulating sums are invested in funds managed by designated “independent” pension fund managers paid for their services.
  • There are many market risks involved. The pension received is not defined and will depend on how well the corpus is managed by the fund manager.
  • Given actual experience, the argument that the NPS offers more than the OPS has been dropped and the Centre has launched a propaganda war to discredit their decision.