  • Anupama Mohan’s debut novel,  Where Mayflies Live Forever, goes beyond newspaper headlines and rape statistics to jaggedly dissect the anatomy of a sexual crime
  • The first-person narrations by those closest to the protagonist reveal Veni, who has vanished from everyone’s eyes, bit by bit.
  • In such tellings, Veni is the heroine even in absentia and it is her story that overarches all sub-stories and subplots
  • The accounts of each man as he tries to make sense of the mysterious disappearance of a woman vital to him are extraordinary short stories in themselves