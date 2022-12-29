  • In this book, Devanura Mahadeva explores the ideology of the BJP, India’s largest political force.
  • The largest component of the ideology is Hindutva or Hindu nationalism. Many people do not know what this means and what it seeks to achieve.
  • Mahadeva attempts to understand what the RSS is and what it wants through Hindutva’s primary texts: V.D. Savarkar’s works and M.S. Golwalkar’s Bunch of Thoughts. Few other people have actually read these texts.
  • In his encounter with Golwalkar, he finds that the RSS head worshipped caste and asked that the rest of us worship it.
  • Mahadeva writes that in the RSS thinking is discouraged through the insistence on order over diversity, and the cadre is taught, among other things, that the Constitution is flawed. The RSS has always attacked federalism.
  • Mahadeva’s work was originally published as RSS: Depth and Breadth, and he encouraged people to distribute it widely and even republish it on their own if they wished to do so.
  • The version being reviewed includes two essays, by Ramachandra Guha and Yogendra Yadav.