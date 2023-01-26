  • For, In Your Tongue, I Cannot Fit: Encounters with Prison is a sharp reminder of the confrontational nature of art as well as of its transcendence of fetters
  • The overwhelming majority of poets have been, and continue to be, punished not because they posed an immediate threat to the authorities but because they were vocal critics and vocality itself is a disruptive force
  • While this book serves as a reminder that oppressive forces are sometimes unyielding, it is also evident that these forces cannot stop creation and disruption