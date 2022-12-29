  • Bihar has a rich literary legacy but since most of it is in the regional languages, it is inaccessible to English readers.
  • This anthology makes a sizeable body of literature from Bihar available in translation.
  • The first Indian to write a book in English was from Patna - Sheikh Deen Mohammad or Sake Dean Mahomet.
  • The best part of this anthology is the fact that the editor gives literature in Bihar’s five native languages ample space, thus making a pointed statement against the branding of languages like Bhojpuri and Magahi as inferior dialects.
  • Since Hindi is the official language of Bihar, it gets the lion’s share in this anthology.
  • There should be a sequel where the authors and poets who could not be included in this volume find a place.