  • Stories about legends of Indian classical music are inextricably linked with Kolkata’s iconic Dover Lane Music Conference, which turned 70 in 2022.
  • The concert started off as a result of a friendly rivalry between two adjacent localities in south Kolkata.
  • Over the years, the biggest names in Hindustani classical music have played at Dover Lane.
  • The old-timers remember the 1980s as a bygone era when music and culture were different from what they are now.
  • With changing times, Dover Lane has also branched out. One of its most important functions is to promote the younger generation of classical musicians and singers, who are given a chance to perform alongside the legends.