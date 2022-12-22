  • The Kochi Muziris Biennale, one of India’s biggest and most prestigious art events, had a delayed start to its 2022 edition.
  • Though officially inaugurated on December 12, it now starts on December 23.
  • Lack of a permanent venue is one of the reasons, though the KMB Foundation has been requesting the Kerala government for one since 2012.
  • While the KMB Foundation’s members attribute the fiasco chiefly to unavoidable circumstances, many voices hint at a lack of focus.
  • It will showcase over 100 creative projects by 87 artists from 24 nations, apart from invitation programmes, partner projects and satellite exhibitions.
  • It will be on display till April 10.