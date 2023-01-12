  • Street musicians of Kolkata have a platform to showcase their talent: the annual Kolkata Street Music Festival, started two years ago by music events creator Sudipta Chanda.
  • For the musicians, this has been a much-needed opportunity not just to showcase their talent but also to get hired for gigs.
  • The Street Music Festival wants to bring the traditional and the contemporary arts under one roof.
  • At the third edition of the Kolkata Street Music Festival, held on December 24, a variety of genres were presented before the audience.
  • Chanda believes that through such festivals, busking can be labelled as an art form and the State government may be persuaded to reserve a place for street musicians.