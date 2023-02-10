  • Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras and nine other provinces along the Syrian border—Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, Malatya, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Sanliurfa and Osmaniye—were turned into ruins.
  • Ayan Guldogan saw the building where his house was located collapse like a deck of cards before his eyes.
  • It took three days to extinguish the fire in the Turkish port of Iskenderun in Hatay province.
  • Although building laws in Türkiye are very strict and there have been no permits for building individual houses in urban areas since the 1980s, municipal governments in these affected regions are believed to have relaxed regulations in recent years for political reasons.
  • While international organisations are focussed on the damage on the Turkish side of the border, Abdulkarim Ekzayez, who works on the health system in conflict zones, complained that Syrian casualties were being overlooked.