  • There is no end in sight to the war in Ukraine as the two adversaries and other main players in the conflict mark its first anniversary (February 24) by proclaiming that the war will go on.
  • The US is still egging on Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to keep up his belligerent posturing and propping up his regime with aid and armaments, but Western unity is starting to fray and calls for peace talks are becoming more frequent.
  • Amid the din of war, it is often forgotten that the conflict started as a move by Russia to address its legitimate security concerns in the region.
  • Meanwhile, American oil and gas companies and armaments companies are profiting from the war, but European populations are restive as the conflict pushes up prices of energy and essentials.