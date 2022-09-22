  • Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak to win the Conservative Party leadership contest by the lowest majority of any Tory leader ever.
  • When she was at Oxford University, she was president of the Lib Dem Society but now declares that the Conservative Party is “the greatest political party ever”.
  • She made a sudden switch from campaigning to remain in the EU to becoming a staunch supporter of Brexit.
  • The Conservative Party over the last 12 years it has been in power appears not to have a clear ideology beyond striving to keep its seemingly unbudgeable 40 per cent vote share intact by manufacturing chaos and division in the country.
  • As Prime Minister, Truss has to deal with an impossible intray of issues, including the fact that some members of her own party are not enthused by her presence in the country’s top job.