  • Lula was narrowly elected the President of Brazil with 50.9 per cent of the votes in the second round election on October 30, while outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro managed to get 49.1 per cent.
  • Bolsonaro alleged foul play in the first round despite performing much better than predicted.
  • But, he lacked the institutional support to overturn the results or to stage a coup with the support of sections of the armed forces.
  • In his victory speech, Lula said he would expand the welfare measures for the poor, introduce a higher minimum wage, and build more affordable housing.
  • Lula has a herculean task ahead of him: about 115 million Brazilians are fighting “food insecurity”.