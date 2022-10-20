  • As the mid-term elections approach, former President Donald Trump is firmly in control of the Republican Party.
  • Most of the Republicans in the running in the mid-terms are vocal Trump supporters and are running on the platform that the 2020 election was rigged against him. 
  • Liz Cheney and the other Republicans who are against Trump have either retired from politics or were defeated in the primaries held this year. 
  • The US Supreme Court turned decisively conservative during the Trump presidency and is helping his cause with its favourable judgments on emotive issues, including abortion rights.
  • However, not everything is going Trump’s way. A congressional panel is investigating the January 6 “insurrection” . Civil suits are expected from people who were affected by the violence Trump supporters unleashed on that day.
  • Simultaneously, Trump’s financial affairs and various acts of skulduggery, including the alleged unauthorised removal of official documents, from the White House are under investigation.
  • New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a lawsuit against Trump and three of his children on the grounds that his business empire cooked its books and cheated the US Internal Revenue Service.
  • The latest opinion polls show that the Republicans are on their way to retake Congress but that the Democrats could still narrowly retain the Senate.