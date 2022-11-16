  • A Tamil Nadu government order issued in October this year to hand back tea plantation land to the Forest Department has caused anxiety and concern among plantation Tamils in Sri Lanka.
  • The GO states that if land to the extent of 2,152 hectares is given back, it will reduce the lease/rent liability of the corporation by Rs.598 lakh annually.
  • This move does not present much of a choice to many workers because the GO makes it clear that the redeployment will be at a place far away from their current estate.
  • CWC president Senthil Thondaman told Frontline that he had written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, requesting him to reconsider the decision.
  • The CWC’s immediate concern is that if the Tamils in plantations in Tamil Nadu are not treated well, there would be questions on whether the plantation Tamils in Sri Lanka would fare any better.