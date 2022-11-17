  • The November 1 election in Israel was the fifth to be held in the last four and a half years.
  • Netanyahu’s Likud party got the highest number of seats in the Knesset and is leading a coalition of extreme right-wing and ultraorthodox parties, who will form part of the government for the first time.
  • Netanyahu is still on trial for three separate charges relating to corruption, fraud, and breach of trust, and one of the first priorities of new government will be to get the charges dropped.
  • Apologists for Israel claim that it is the only functioning democracy in the region, but officials in the US administration are uncomfortable with make-up of the new Israeli government.
  • The situation for Palestinians inside Israel and the occupied territories is getting more difficult by the day.