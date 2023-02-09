  • Technology companies have announced massive workforce cuts in the US and have triggered a crisis that industry insiders say is likely to continue until the end of 2023.
  • One dimension of the US lay-offs is that nearly 40 per cent of those who lost their jobs are people of Indian origin on work visas.
  • Those in the tech industry said that the lay-offs happened due to one or a combination of factors, including excessive hiring during COVID, employees not upskilling themselves to match the skills required at present and companies overinvesting over several years.
  • In India, companies like Wipro, Swiggy and EdTech giant Byju’s announced reductions in employee strength.
  • “Cloud technologies are not rocket science,” said IT industry worker Haridas Narayanan, on the lack of skills rationale provided for the lay-offs.
  • General secretary of the Union of IT and IT-ES Employees Alagunambi Welkin said that the US-based companies might go in for one more round of retrenchments.