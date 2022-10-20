  • Fake document registration is rampant in Tamil Nadu after the sweeping real estate boom.
  • In July 2022, a major registration scam was unearthed in Tamil Nadu, in which around 60 registration officers were found to have been involved.
  • In order to curb this, the Tamil Nadu government has amended the Registration Act,1908 (Central Act XVI of 1908).
  • The amended legislation, which is applicable only to Tamil Nadu, now empowers the State government’s Department of Registration to cancel the registration of properties if they are found to have been forged or faked or if signatories have been impersonated.