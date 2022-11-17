  • A 32-member team reviewed the Ministry of Rural Development’s rural development schemes in seven States—Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland—and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The Sixth Common Review Mission admits that the benefits of the rural development schemes did not reach significant pockets of the country.
  • Almost all States were concerned about the delay in MGNREGS wage payments and a lack of human resources at all levels to implement rural development programmes. 