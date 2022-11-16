  • On October 30, 2022, a 140-year-old suspension bridge over the river Machchhu in Gujarat’s Morbi broke under the strain of hundreds of Diwali holiday-makers walking on it.
  • The incident has exposed the negligence of the Morbi municipality, as the bridge was reportedly opened before it received a “fit for use” certificate.
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Morbi on November 1 and promised every assistance to the affected. The upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat might be the reason why the State administration worked swiftly to ensure that the injured received medical treatment and survivors and families of the dead got compensation immediately.
  • At the centre of the incident is Oreva, a Rs.800-crore company better known as the makers of Ajanta wall clocks. Questions have obviously been raised regarding its competence to maintain a bridge this size.
  • The FIR filed by the Morbi police has charged “the agency responsible for maintaining the bridge” and the “management agency” with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under IPC sections 304 and 308. It does not name Oreva.