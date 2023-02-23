  • A liberal may be one who is not dogmatic in his religious, social or political views.
  • A liberal Muslim and a liberal Hindu are caught in the same bind.
  • An educated liberal Muslim in India is confronted with an unprecedented situation that he/she has not faced before. It is difficult to adhere to the new standards of patriotism thrown at them by the majoritarian “nationalists”.
  • A liberal Muslim is sandwiched between two groups of extremists, one from her own community and the other, the hydra-headed Hindutva’s foot soldiers and ideologues.
  • The dilemma of a Muslim liberal becomes much worse when he raises some essential questions that need attention.
  • One of the most potently divisive weapons in the armoury of the Hindutva brigade is the widespread and relentless campaign about the past, particularly the medieval past.
  • A liberal Muslim or Hindu who inherited a composite nationalism as part of the legacy of the freedom struggle is today being asked to replace it with Savarkar’s idea of pitrabhumi and punyabhumi, which leaves Muslims and Christians out of the ambit.