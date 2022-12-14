  • In December 1884, Robert Bruce Foote, a British geologist, began collecting specimens at Kupgal, a few kilometres outside Bellary as part of his work at the Geological Survey of India.
  • Foote travelled across south India on horseback for more than 40 years collecting antiquities that cast light on the prehistory of the region.
  • Almost 140 years after Foote identified Sanganakallu, as it is now called, the Neolithic site spread over 1,000 acres continues to remain a fascinating archaeological site.
  • Foote’s legacy, fortified by his work in Rayalaseema and the finds from Sanganakallu itself, have now been immortalised by a museum in Ballari.
  • The specimens in the museum have been painstakingly collected by archaeologist Ravi Korisettar over the decades.