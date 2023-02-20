  • On January 28, a video of three Muslim youths allegedly being harassed by a few men in Tauru near Nuh in Haryana went viral on social media. Hours after this video was shot, one of them, Waris, 22, died.
  • Relatives maintained that “it is a hate crime in the name of  gauraksha” (cow protection) and named a local Bajrang Dal member, Monu Manesar, for his involvement in it.
  • The police charged the three men in the vehicle with violating the Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act of 2015, which prohibits cow slaughter, trafficking and consumption of beef in the State.
  • In 2021, Haryana constituted a special cow protection task force to combat cow smuggling and slaughter, rehabilitate stray cattle, and pursue legal action against cattle smugglers.  Gausevaks and  gaurakshaks such as Monu Manesar are part of this.
  • The Mewat region has seen a number of incidents of mob violence and lynching in recent years.