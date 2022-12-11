  • With the Centre discontinuing grants from 2017 and the West Bengal government slashing its budget for the university, Jadavpur University’s research work and projects are being severely hampered.
  • Problems began in 2017, with the NITI Aayog replacing the Planning Commission and the University Grants Commission discontinuing the grant of about Rs.4 crore a year to the university under the Five Year Plan. 
  • For the past six years, the UGC has also stopped extending grants for the Major Research Project to individual teachers to pursue their own studies and laboratory research.
  • The average share of the State government in the total university budget was 65 per cent, the Centre’s share was 25 per cent, and the university’s own resources accounted for 10 per cent a decade ago. Now the State’s share has increased to 85 per cent while the Central government’s share is 10 per cent, and the university’s share is 5 per cent.
  • The bare minimum required to cover maintenance expenditure is Rs.55-60 crore, but the government’s approved budget for this year is only Rs.25 crore. 