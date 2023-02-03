  • Opinion polls and surveys show that the 2002 pogrom helped Modi win elections in Gujarat not once, but three times.
  • It initiated a form of polarisation that Modi cultivated, which made Hindu majoritarianism a trump card.
  • In 2005, the US decided to cancel Modi’s visa under a very rarely used 1998 law that makes foreign officials responsible for “severe violations of religious freedom” ineligible for visas.
  • In contrast, European countries—including the UK—opted for a de facto boycott because of pressure from civil society organisations.
  • The Hindutva forces very often claim that they are under attack, that the Hindus are vulnerable, are victims. All majoritarian leaders cultivate and instrumentalise this feeling of vulnerability in spite of the fact that they are the real aggressor most of the time.
  • The documentary will enhance the “victimisation syndrome” that helped Modi appear as a man of the people harassed by the liberal establishment.