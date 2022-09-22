  • Ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, the Sarbanada Sonowal government issued a series of orders that converted provincialised madrassas into general educational institutions and withdrew the teachings of theological subjects.
  • The Assam Assembly repealed the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act, 1995, and the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Services of Teachers and Reorganisation of Educational Institutions) Act, 2018.  
  • Himanta Biswa Sarma, then the Education Minister, announced the government’s intention to pass a law requiring Qawmi madrassas to register with the government. It has now been executed.  