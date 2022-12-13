  • At least eight of the 18 patients who underwent cataract surgery at a private medical camp in Kanpur have complained of severe pain in the eyes and head, while at least six stand to lose eyesight.
  • On November 2, the group from the village was taken to Aradhya Eye Hospital in a vehicle.
  • The patients were forced to opt for free surgery at a private hospital due to a lack of access to government facilities.
  • On November 23, an FIR was registered against Dr Neeraj Gupta, who performed the surgery, and his associate Durgesh Shukla at Barra Police Station, and the hospital’s licence was suspended. 
  • With the infection, pseudomonas, being easily transmissible, the government hospital opted to quickly discharge all the patients on December 2. 
  • The patients are now under the care of doctors at a government hospital but will not let them operate again.