  • On September 18, the 19-year-old receptionist at a resort in Rishikesh in the Himalayan State of Uttarakhand went missing.
  • On September 23, her body was recovered from Chilla canal after three men confessed to killing Ankita and dumping her body there.
  • The resort was owned 35-year-old Pulkit Arya, the son of BJP leader Vinod Arya.
  • Following Ankita’s murder, the authorities are also looking into the disappearance of Priyanka, another young woman who vanished from the resort eight months ago.
  • The local patwari handled the matter until it was turned over to the regular police. Uttarakhand is one of the few States that continues to have a patwari, or revenue police system which dates back to pre-British India. Their role includes mediation, law and order, and registration of births and deaths.
  • The case also brings to the fore the daily struggle for freedom that women in rural India face.