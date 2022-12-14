  • On November 26, 2022, President Droupadi Murmu in her valedictory address at the Constitution Day celebrations held by the Supreme Court brought the spotlight back on overpopulated prisons.
  • Experts believe the longstanding problem cannot be solved without police and jail reforms.
  • After President Murmu’s speech, the top court on November 29 directed State jail authorities to submit details of prisoners who remain in jail despite securing bail.
  • According to Vikram Singh, a former Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, a majority of prisoners are undertrials who have committed petty offences.
  • This is followed by people who are old, destitute, infirm, mentally ill, and those who do not have the means for bail.
  • The main issue is the absence of long-term jail reform plans.