  • In September 2022, the Income Tax Department “surveyed” the Centre for Policy Research, the Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation and Oxfam India for alleged irregularities concerning IT returns and donations.
  • International funding of these organisations appears to be the main issue.
  • The taint that comes with the raids, non-renewal of licences, or “surveys” has several ramifications for these organisations that depend on public and donor funding.  
  • Following the Amnesty International case, if the government sees an NGO as unsafe from their perspective, they are likely to probe further and deeper.
  • All in all, these government interventions have put a tremendous strain on the survival of many NGOs.