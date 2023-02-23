  • The Assam government’s crackdown on child marriage has raised serious concerns from activists, health professionals, and policymakers across the country.
  • The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Prohibition of Child Marriage (PCM) Act, 2006, were invoked to justify over 3,000 arrests in two weeks.
  • While the purported rationale is to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, doctors and activists assert that retrospective arrests are not the answer to long-term health issues.
  • There is no refuting that child marriage is a traditional practice that is harmful and needs to be prevented. Nevertheless, the Assam government’s carceral approach is not a solution.
  • Experts opine that the prevention or reduction of the prevalence of child marriage cannot work unless accompanied by larger efforts such as improving girls’ access to education, healthcare, and work opportunities.
  • Any strategy that addresses child marriage through fear and punishment rather than social transformation defeats the very objective of the project and is contrary to the spirit of the Constitution.