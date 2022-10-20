  • Since the TRS has formally requested the EC for its name change as BRS, it may happen in the next few weeks.
  • The support of farmers to the Telangana government’s welfare schemes may also have emboldened Rao to test the waters outside the state.
  • Rao could convince only two regional parties, Janata Dal (Secular) from Karnataka and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) from Tamil Nadu, about his national plan.
  • The immediate challenge for the party is to win the Munugode Assembly by-election.