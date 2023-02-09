  • The ruling BJP faces not just anti-incumbency sentiment but also an opposition, the CPI(M) and the Congress, that has set aside their differences to join forces.
  • A third player is the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha party, led by Pradyot Manikya Debbarman, a scion of the royal family of Tripura and hailed as the “Bubagra” (king) among the tribal population.
  • TIPRA Motha, with its hold over the majority of the 20 reserved seats in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) region (out of a total of 60 Assembly seats), is seen as “the kingmaker” in this election.