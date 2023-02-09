  • For the two factions of the AIADMK, the February 27 byelection in Erode East in Tamil Nadu is a matter of life and death.
  • The EPS faction has the support of the majority of the AIADMK MLAs, Rajya Sabha members (the party has only one Lok Sabha member), and the majority of functionaries at all levels of the party.
  • The OPS faction has placed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has taken the battle to the courts.
  • For the DMK combine, this election is a prestige fight.