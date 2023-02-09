  • Unlike other Union Territories, listed in Schedule 1 of the Constitution, Delhi was christened the “National Capital Territory” by the Constitution (69th Amendment) Act, 1991, which introduced Article 239 AA.
  • Article 239 AA notes that the Union Territory of Delhi be administered by a Lieutenant Governor on the aid and advice of the elected legislature over matters defined under the State and Concurrent Lists except for three subjects: public order, police, and land.
  • Constitutional and parliamentary experts believe that Delhi is neither a UT nor a State but something in between, with a legislature and a Council of Ministers with limited powers.
  • Recently, there have been a few flashpoints. The AAP moved the Supreme Court seeking timely election of the mayor and the deputy mayor for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) as well as a direction to restrain the councillors nominated to the House by the LG from voting.
  • Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also recently stated that the LG was bypassing the elected government by issuing prosecution sanctions. Among other issues, the AAP government has also protested the demolition drives in the city, the LG’s alleged refusal to cooperate with its proposal to train teachers in Finland, and the non-payment of salaries to mohalla clinic staff.