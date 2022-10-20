  • On October 4, the Election Commission sent a letter to political parties proposing changes in the Model Code of Conduct that would require political parties to disclose how they planned to finance welfare schemes they were promising prior to elections should they come to power.
  • Political parties barring the BJP are upset.
  • The EC’s stand also contradicts its own stance in an affidavit to the Supreme Court in April.
  • The Prime Minister recently dubbed the practice of offering “freebies” as “rewri culture”.