  • Elections in Nagaland cannot be discussed without touching on the contentious Naga peace talks that began in 1997 between the Government of India and the NSCN(IM), the National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah.
  • In the upcoming Assembly election scheduled for February 27, the NSCN(IM) is expected to rake up the peace talks but it is now more of an ideological abstraction.
  • Interestingly, the BJP has wider acceptance in Nagaland than it does in Meghalaya or Mizoram.
  • It has been smooth sailing for the BJP in Nagaland with the NDPP and the saffron party honouring their seat-sharing arrangement.
  • Elections are fought on tribal lines in Nagaland but the funds spent ultimately play a decisive role.