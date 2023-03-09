  • The 85th plenary of the Congress, which took place over three days from February 24 in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, set the tone and tasks for the Grand Old Party for upcoming elections in half a dozen States this year and the parliamentary election next year.
  • The political resolution called for “an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA”.
  • The party appears to have recognised the importance of re-establishing its connection with the masses and regaining lost ground among the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
  • As many as 85 amendments were made to the party constitution to make the Congress Working Committee (CWC) more representative. As many as 50 per cent of CWC seats and all party positions have been reserved for SCs, STs, OBCs, women, and youth.