  • Gujarat will see a triangular contest this year for the first time in an Assembly election with the Aam Aadmi Party also in the fray.
  • But this time the party is battling heavy anti-incumbency. There is rising inflation and unemployment, besides the crisis in agriculture. The Morbi bridge collapse and mismanagement of the COVID-19 crisis are also issues that are bound to have an impact on the vote.
  • Sensing the anti-incumbency sentiment, the BJP dropped 38 sitting MLAs from the first list of candidates.It also gave the ticket to defectors from the Congress and to young Patidar (Patel) leaders like Hardik Patel.
  • The ticket distribution has led to protests among BJP workers.
  • Leaving nothing to chance, Modi announced major projects before the Model Code of Conduct became effective.