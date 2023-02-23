  • The Adivasi Socio Educational and Cultural Association (ASECA) is spearheading a movement for recognising Saridharam as a tribal religion and the is leading the demand to recognise Sarna Dharam.
  • The Trinamool Congress government has decided to table a motion in the Assembly to recognise Saridharam and Sarna Dharam as tribal religions.
  • Adivasis account for around 7.5 per cent of the State’s population. With the upcoming panchayat elections, the government’s decision becomes crucial.
  • The tribal vote is a dominant factor in at least 16 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies. The opposition says the Trinamool’s sudden decision to uphold the two demands is with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha election.