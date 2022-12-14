  • Hamid’s novel will evoke Kafka’s  Metamorphosis.
  • But Kafka wrote about private apocalypses and his concerns were existential. In contrast, Hamid’s concerns are resolutely social.
  • The psychological effects of the transformation are explored more in Oona, Anders’ girlfriend, than in Anders.
  • The dips into other plot theatrics, which mar an otherwise finely written novel.
  • Skin colour is an allocation of melanin. The “coloured” are an entirely different matter.
  • The novel’s white characters have lived too few days as coloured people to realise this truth.