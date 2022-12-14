  • Set in the 1980s, the novel comes alive with the jargon and situation of the times.
  • There is a coming-of-age depth in Yuri as he attends college and makes friends.
  • This is what one might call a conversational novel, not a narrative page-turner.
  • But it is well told, amusing, especially in the sections detailing Yuri’s encounters with fellow female students, his professors, and friends.