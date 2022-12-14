  • Asoke Nath Mitra, emeritus professor at the University of Delhi and a well-known theoretical physicist, passed away on November 26 in Delhi.
  • He obtained his PhD from Delhi University in 1953 and went to Cornell University in Ithaca, US, to complete a second PhD in 1955. He worked with Hans Bethe, a Nobel laureate, and Freeman J. Dyson.
  • Mitra worked in the area of renormalisation theory of quantum electrodynamics (QED) and elementary particles.
  • In 1955, he joined Aligarh Muslim University as Reader.
  • In 1963, he joined Delhi University as a professor of physics.
  • He entered the area of “few body problems” and succeeded in solving the three-body problem, in the 1960s for the special case of a potential that is separable in momentum space.
  • This gave special insight into the structure of the three-body wave function ands was the beginning of the area of “few nucleon studies”.
  • Working with Marc Ross, Mitra discovered the quark recoil effect to explain the enhanced heavy meson modes of decay.
  • IN 1973, Mitra became head of the physics department at Delhi University.
  • He had one of his finest moments in December 1975 when he successfully hosted an international conference on few body problems at the university.
  • In the 1980s, Mitra lectured on these ideas at Caltech, US, and got the appreciative attention of Richard Feynman.
  • In 1969, Mitra received the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar award, probably the first theoretical physicist to get it. In 1975, he received the Meghnad Saha Award, and in 1986 the S.N. Bose Medal of the Indian National Science Academy.
  • A large number of his students occupied and still occupy teaching positions in the physics department of DU and the university’s constituent colleges.