  1. All but Zeus were eaten by Kronos and regurgitated, representing a rebirth
  2. The Many Saints of Newark, prequel to The Sopranos, is named for lead character Dickie Moltisanti
  3. The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer
  4. The Mahabharata
  5. Scarborough Fair
  6. Super Bowl
  7. Akira
  8. In Miles Bron’s office in the movie Glass Onion
  9. The kanjira
  10. As the paintings were life-size, some birds were too big for the book