  1. The iconic blue tarpaulins of Dharavi
  2. Kyiv, instead of the Russian-derived Kiev
  3. Ingahild Grethmar is the pseudonym of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark
  4. New Moore Island was fully submerged because of rising sea levels
  5. The Goldfinch
  6. A Swiss flag was used instead of the Swedish one
  7. Pinstripes, from the Yankees uniform
  8. The time taken to change sides of a record
  9. Change in seasons: Demeter’s sadness represents winter
  10. Slurping while eating