If I am a BJP man, then why did BJP put me in jail?: Engineer Rashid

WATCH | If I am a BJP man, then why did BJP put me in jail? Engineer Rashid
Engineer Rashid, fresh from jail, plunges into Kashmir’s election, drawing crowds and controversy. | Video Credit: Interview by Irfan Amin Malik; Editing by Samson Ronald K.; Produced by: Jinoy Jose P.

Awami Ittehad Party chief and MP from Baramulla, Sheikh Abdul “Engineer” Rashid says the BJP and its proxies silence and suppress legitimate voices.

Published : Oct 07, 2024 14:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Irfan Amin Malik

Jammu and Kashmir held its first Assembly election in 10 years, a significant event following the region’s loss of special status under Article 370 and statehood on August 5, 2019. While numerous political leaders contested the election, the entry of Sheikh Abdul “Engineer” Rashid, founder of Awami Ittehad Party and Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, drew particular attention.

Recently released from Delhi’s Tihar jail (from where he contested the Lok Sabha election and won, defeating National Conference’s Omar Abdullah), Rashid’s campaign rallies attracted large crowds, though opposition leaders from the NC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused him of being a BJP proxy. Ahead of the October 8 results, Engineer Rashid spoke to Frontline in an exclusive interview.

