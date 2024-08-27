Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Every one of us is a minority in this country: Yogendra Yadav, political activist, Swaraj India

The political analyst and politician says the BJP has captured the top of the pyramid (i.e. Indian society) in terms of caste, class, and gender. 

Published : Aug 27, 2024 15:47 IST - 1 MIN READ

Saba Naqvi
Saba NaqviSaba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.
WATCH | Saba Naqvi in conversation with Yogendra Yadav
We are criminally guilty because we took our Constitution for granted, says the political activist and politician. | Video Credit: Interview by Saba Naqvi; Camera: Dipesh Arora; Production Assistants: Vitasta Kaul and Vedaant Lakhera; Editing by Samson Ronald K.; Produced by Jinoy Jose P.

In this wide-ranging and insightful interview, renowned political analyst and activist Yogendra Yadav offers a penetrating look at the current state of Indian politics and society. Speaking to Frontline, Yadav draws on his unique perspective as both a commentator and participant in the political process to analyse some of the most pressing issues facing India today.

In the 2024 general election, he was a phenomenal predictor of electoral outcome. “Indian society is a pyramid. The top of the pyramid has been captured by the BJP in terms of caste, class, and gender. The bottom of the pyramid is the biggest social force to defend the Constitution, republic, and democracy in the country. So future politics has to be politics of the bottom of the pyramid. BJP’s political strategy has been to capture the top of the pyramid and walk away with a few slices from the bottom,” he tells Frontline.

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi-based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

