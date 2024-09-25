Newsletters  |  Buy Print
Sections
Features
Essentials
Print Edition
Current IssuePast Issues

I often compare Indian history with Game of Thrones: Ira Mukhoty

WATCH | I often compare Indian history with Game of Thrones: Ira Mukhoty
Historian Ira Mukhoty’s latest book, “The Lion and The Lily: The Rise and Fall of Awadh”, challenges long-held views about the fall of the Mughal Empire and the rise of British rule in India. | Video Credit: Interview: Anirudh Kanisetti; Editing: Samson Ronald K.; Production Co-ordinator: Abhinav Chakraborty; Produced By: Jinoy Jose P. 

Mukhoty’s work, drawing from diverse sources, offers a fresh perspective on a transformative era in Indian history.

Published : Sep 25, 2024 14:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Frontline News Desk

Historian Ira Mukhoty’s latest book, The Lion and The Lily: The Rise and Fall of Awadh, challenges long-held views about the fall of the Mughal Empire and the rise of British rule in India. Through her focus on the kingdom of Awadh, Mukhoty reveals a complex narrative of regional courts resisting British imperialism while engaging in international diplomacy.

In an interview with Anirudh Kanisetti for Frontline, she discusses the capable rulers of Awadh, the French influence in 18th-century India, and how British propaganda has shaped our understanding of this pivotal period. Mukhoty’s work, drawing from diverse sources, offers a fresh perspective on a transformative era in Indian history.

Stories that help you connect the dots

CINEMA — THE LEDE

Lights, camera, litigation: Hema Committee report spotlights Malayalam cinema’s gender battleground

Aparna Eswaran,Silpa Satheesh,Arathi P.M.
CINEMA

Editor’s Note: A powerful, defining moment

Vaishna Roy
+ SEE all Stories
Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Bookmark stories to read later.
  • Comment on stories to start conversations.
  • Subscribe to our newsletters.
  • Get notified about discounts and offers to our products.
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment