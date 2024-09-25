I often compare Indian history with Game of Thrones: Ira Mukhoty

Published : Sep 25, 2024 14:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Historian Ira Mukhoty’s latest book, The Lion and The Lily: The Rise and Fall of Awadh, challenges long-held views about the fall of the Mughal Empire and the rise of British rule in India. Through her focus on the kingdom of Awadh, Mukhoty reveals a complex narrative of regional courts resisting British imperialism while engaging in international diplomacy.

In an interview with Anirudh Kanisetti for Frontline, she discusses the capable rulers of Awadh, the French influence in 18th-century India, and how British propaganda has shaped our understanding of this pivotal period. Mukhoty’s work, drawing from diverse sources, offers a fresh perspective on a transformative era in Indian history.