India needs to engage with Bangladesh much more proactively: Sudeep Chakravarti

WATCH | Saba Naqvi in conversation with Sudeep Chakravarti
In the context of his latest book, Fallen City, the author talks about Bangladesh’s transformation over the years, violence against the nation’s Hindus, protests in Kolkata, and more. | Video Credit: Interview: Saba Naqvi; Camera: Dipesh Arora; Production Assistant: Vitasta Kaul and Vedaant Lakhera; Editing: Samson Ronald K.; Produced By: Jinoy Jose P.

The author says attacks on Hindus in the violence-hit country were not as bad as the Indian media portrayed them to be.

Published : Sep 21, 2024 13:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

Saba Naqvi
Saba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

The prolific author Sudeep Chakravarti’s 10th book, Fallen City, is about Delhi, where two children, Geeta and Sanjay, were brutally murdered in 1978. He places the crime in a socio-political context. Chakravarti’s own life is as interesting as his work and he has just emerged after three years in Dhaka, where he set up a South Asia study department at a university.

Sudeep Chakravarti in conversation with Saba Naqvi

Sudeep Chakravarti in conversation with Saba Naqvi | Photo Credit: Dipesh Arora

In an interview with Frontline, he speaks about his latest book, Bangladesh’s transformation over the years, the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, the recent spate of violence against the nation’s Hindus, the protests in Kolkata, and more.

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi-based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

