It’s all about power and the entitlement to misuse it: actor Sreelekha Mitra

Actor speaks about rampant sexual harassment in Indian cinema, its normalisation across regional industries, and her personal encounters with abuse.

Published : Sep 13, 2024 19:12 IST - 1 MIN READ

Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay
WATCH | Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay in conversation with actor Sreelekha Mitra
Actor speaks about rampant sexual harassment in Indian cinema, its normalisation across regional industries, and her personal encounters with abuse. | Video Credit: Interview: Suhrid Sankar Chattopadhyay; Camera: Jayanta Shaw; Editing: Samson Ronald K.; Supervising Producer: Jinoy Jose P.

In a scathing indictment of the Indian film industry, Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra has once again thrust into the spotlight the pervasive issues of misogyny, exploitation, and abuse of power that have long plagued Bollywood and regional cinema alike. Speaking exclusively to Frontline, Mitra, known for her roles in hits like Hothat Brishti and Aschorjo Pradip, pulls no punches as she recounts her own experiences of inappropriate behaviour from powerful industry figures and the subsequent backlash for daring to speak out.

From allegations against popular Malayalam director Ranjith to calling out big names in the Bengali film industry, Mitra’s testimony paints a disturbing picture of an industry where silence is rewarded and truth-tellers are ostracised. As the #MeToo movement continues to shake up Indian cinema, especially in the context of the release of the Hema Committee Report in Kerala, Mitra’s revelations offer a rare, insider’s glimpse into the “dark corners” of a world where power dynamics and entrenched patriarchal attitudes continue to haunt women both on and off screen.

