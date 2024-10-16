Published : Oct 16, 2024 14:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Saba Naqvi is a Delhi based journalist and author of four books who writes on politics and identity issues.

In this insightful edition of Frontline Conversations, veteran journalist Saba Naqvi engages in a candid discussion with political scientist Ashish Ranjan about the recent electoral developments in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. The conversation delves into the intricacies of caste dynamics, social engineering, and the changing political landscape in these regions.

Key topics covered include:

The close contest in Haryana between the BJP and Congress.

The BJP’s successful social coalition strategy.

Congress’s missteps in Haryana and broader strategic challenges.

The political situation in Jammu & Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation.

The performance of regional parties like the National Conference and Aam Aadmi Party.

Implications for upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.

Ranjan, drawing from his extensive experience with institutions like CSDS, Ashoka University’s Trivedi Centre, and the Centre for Policy Research, offers data-driven insights into voting patterns, caste equations, and the evolving strategies of major political parties. The conversation provides a comprehensive analysis of the current political scenario and its potential impact on future electoral battles in the country.

