  • The close contest in Haryana between the BJP and Congress.
  • The BJP’s successful social coalition strategy.
  • Congress’s missteps in Haryana and broader strategic challenges.
  • The political situation in Jammu & Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation.
  • The performance of regional parties like the National Conference and Aam Aadmi Party.
  • Implications for upcoming elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Delhi.